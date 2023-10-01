﻿
News / Metro

Kaitian Road pedestrian fair caters to young lifestyle

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-01       0
There's no need to get caught in a traffic jam to travel around. Come to Kaitian Road to spend the National Day holidays.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  13:11 UTC+8, 2023-10-01       0
Kaitian Road pedestrian fair caters to young lifestyle
Ti Gong

People enjoy a live music performance.

There's no need to get caught in a traffic jam to travel around. Come to Kaitian Road to spend the National Day holidays.

The road, tucked away in a factory renovation project and commercial area IM Shanghai in Changning District, opens as pedestrian street on weekends and holidays.

Though it stretches only about 100 meters long, it has almost everything on at its "Green & Life" fair to be held through October 6.

The fair, as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, is designed to cater to the young lifestyle with such keywords as sustainable fashion, art and culture, urban sports, plants and pets,

There are more than 50 brands and stalls on offer.

In particular, a variety of street art will be staged, including piano solos, violin quartets and improv. dramas, which will create an open-air theater and invite people to participate.

And there will be a national musical instruments flash mob performance to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Popular urban sports such as plogging and pickleball will be staged.

The fair also provides gardening classes, second-hand trade and pet adoption, among various activities.

Kaitian Road pedestrian fair caters to young lifestyle
Ti Gong

Kaitian Road becomes a popular destination during the National Day holidays.

If you go:

Date: 11am-8pm, through October 6

Site: Kaitian Road 长宁区凯田路

Admission: Free

Transport: Metro Line 3, 4 and 10, Hongqiao Road Station

Kaitian Road pedestrian fair caters to young lifestyle
Ti Gong

Floral decorations liven up the fair.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
Hongqiao
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     