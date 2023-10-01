Kaitian Road pedestrian fair caters to young lifestyle

There's no need to get caught in a traffic jam to travel around. Come to Kaitian Road to spend the National Day holidays.

There's no need to get caught in a traffic jam to travel around. Come to Kaitian Road to spend the National Day holidays.

The road, tucked away in a factory renovation project and commercial area IM Shanghai in Changning District, opens as pedestrian street on weekends and holidays.

Though it stretches only about 100 meters long, it has almost everything on at its "Green & Life" fair to be held through October 6.

The fair, as part of the ongoing Shanghai Tourism Festival, is designed to cater to the young lifestyle with such keywords as sustainable fashion, art and culture, urban sports, plants and pets,

There are more than 50 brands and stalls on offer.

In particular, a variety of street art will be staged, including piano solos, violin quartets and improv. dramas, which will create an open-air theater and invite people to participate.

And there will be a national musical instruments flash mob performance to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Popular urban sports such as plogging and pickleball will be staged.

The fair also provides gardening classes, second-hand trade and pet adoption, among various activities.

If you go:

Date: 11am-8pm, through October 6

Site: Kaitian Road 长宁区凯田路

Admission: Free

Transport: Metro Line 3, 4 and 10, Hongqiao Road Station