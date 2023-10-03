﻿
News / Metro

International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0
Rolex Shanghai Masters players Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur toured the Bund on double-decker bus, learned calligraphy and played tennis with local children.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2023-10-03       0
SSI ļʱ
International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event
Chen Di

"City News Service" themed double-decker bus.

Rolex Shanghai Masters players Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur toured the Bund on a double-decker bus, and also learned calligraphy and played tennis with local children.

On Tuesday, this year's "Shanghai Let's Meet" event, which was jointly organized by the city government information office and the Rolex Shanghai Masters, hit off along the riverside of the Huangpu River.

During the event, well-known tennis masters Fritz from the United States and Minaur from Australia took the "City News Service" themed double-decker bus and tour around the Bund.

Then at the North Bund, they played with the young players on a mini tennis court and learned traditional Chinese calligraphy.

These little players are good at both tennis and calligraphy. After their on-site demonstration and guidance, Fritz and Minaur used traditional Chinese brushes and completed two calligraphy works "Shanghai" and "Master" with the kids.

International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event
Sun Minjie

Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz completed two calligraphy works "Shanghai" and "Master" with the help of their tennis partners.

Later they teamed with children in doubles to compete against each other.

Fritz and Minaur said they appreciated the skills of the two young players they partnered with, and said they were very talented.

The two masters felt privileged to be able to learn Chinese calligraphy from the children, compete with each other on the banks of the Huangpu River, and enjoy the beautiful scenery on both sides.

It was a great cultural experience and an unforgettable memory that allowed them to better understand and appreciate the charm of Shanghai while they were here to compete, they said.

International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event
Sun Minjie

Taylor Fritz teams up with a young player in a game of doubles.

International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event
Sun Minjie

Alex de Minaur prepares to serve as he plays in a doubles competition.

The "Shanghai Let's Meet" event is a regular official event of the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Every year, the world's top tennis masters are invited to the banks of Huangpu River to show their tennis skills and experience the charms of Shanghai.

Writing calligraphy, learning paper-cutting, making steamed buns, performing shadow puppet shows, sightseeing, sampling delicious food, all while inviting international tennis players to experience local culture, has been a tradition of the event for a long time.

Since it was launched in 2011, the event has not only brought a diverse cultural experience to the competition, but also allowed the world to understand more aspects of Shanghai.

International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event
Chen Di

Taylor Fritz and  Alex de Minaur board the "City News Service" themed double-decker bus.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Huangpu River
Huangpu
North Bund
Rolex
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     