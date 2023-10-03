International tennis masters join 'Shanghai Let's Meet' event

Rolex Shanghai Masters players Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur toured the Bund on double-decker bus, learned calligraphy and played tennis with local children.

Chen Di

Rolex Shanghai Masters players Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur toured the Bund on a double-decker bus, and also learned calligraphy and played tennis with local children.

On Tuesday, this year's "Shanghai Let's Meet" event, which was jointly organized by the city government information office and the Rolex Shanghai Masters, hit off along the riverside of the Huangpu River.

During the event, well-known tennis masters Fritz from the United States and Minaur from Australia took the "City News Service" themed double-decker bus and tour around the Bund.

Then at the North Bund, they played with the young players on a mini tennis court and learned traditional Chinese calligraphy.

These little players are good at both tennis and calligraphy. After their on-site demonstration and guidance, Fritz and Minaur used traditional Chinese brushes and completed two calligraphy works "Shanghai" and "Master" with the kids.

Sun Minjie

Later they teamed with children in doubles to compete against each other.

Fritz and Minaur said they appreciated the skills of the two young players they partnered with, and said they were very talented.

The two masters felt privileged to be able to learn Chinese calligraphy from the children, compete with each other on the banks of the Huangpu River, and enjoy the beautiful scenery on both sides.

It was a great cultural experience and an unforgettable memory that allowed them to better understand and appreciate the charm of Shanghai while they were here to compete, they said.

Sun Minjie

Sun Minjie

The "Shanghai Let's Meet" event is a regular official event of the Shanghai Rolex Masters.

Every year, the world's top tennis masters are invited to the banks of Huangpu River to show their tennis skills and experience the charms of Shanghai.

Writing calligraphy, learning paper-cutting, making steamed buns, performing shadow puppet shows, sightseeing, sampling delicious food, all while inviting international tennis players to experience local culture, has been a tradition of the event for a long time.

Since it was launched in 2011, the event has not only brought a diverse cultural experience to the competition, but also allowed the world to understand more aspects of Shanghai.