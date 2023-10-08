Party Secretary Chen meets US senators to promote China-US relations

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation of US senators led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Saturday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that China-US relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world today. A healthy and stable China-US relationship is beneficial to both countries and the world.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and the United States should respect each other, live in peace, and cooperate for mutual benefit. This is the fundamental principle of correct coexistence between China and the United States in the new era.

As China's economic center and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is characterized by openness, innovation and inclusiveness. Our starting point and foothold for all work is to let the people live a good life. We hope to actively play a role in promoting the development of China-US relations, continue to expand economic and trade exchanges, expand friendly city cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges, Chen said.

American companies are welcomed to seize the opportunity of China's modernization and cultivate the vast Chinese market through Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule of law-based and international, help enterprises to invest and develop better, and achieve greater development in win-win cooperation.

Schumer and his delegation thanked Shanghai for the warm reception and were impressed by this vibrant, modern, and international metropolis. They also exchanged views on promoting economic and trade exchanges and other issues.

They stated that the US values the US-China relationship and does not seek to decouple from or conflict with China. The visit to China aims to promote candid, in-depth, constructive and effective dialogue and exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, promote the resolution of differences and concerns, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and ensure that the development of US-China relations benefits both countries and the world.





