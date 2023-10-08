﻿
News / Metro

Party Secretary Chen meets US senators to promote China-US relations

﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:48 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation of US senators led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Saturday.
﻿ Xu Fang
Xu Fang
  13:48 UTC+8, 2023-10-08       0
Party Secretary Chen meets US senators to promote China-US relations

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining poses with US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining met with a delegation of US senators led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer on Saturday.

Chen introduced Shanghai's economic and social development. He said that China-US relations are the most important bilateral relations in the world today. A healthy and stable China-US relationship is beneficial to both countries and the world.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that China and the United States should respect each other, live in peace, and cooperate for mutual benefit. This is the fundamental principle of correct coexistence between China and the United States in the new era.

As China's economic center and the forefront of reform and opening up, Shanghai is characterized by openness, innovation and inclusiveness. Our starting point and foothold for all work is to let the people live a good life. We hope to actively play a role in promoting the development of China-US relations, continue to expand economic and trade exchanges, expand friendly city cooperation, and deepen people-to-people exchanges, Chen said.

American companies are welcomed to seize the opportunity of China's modernization and cultivate the vast Chinese market through Shanghai. Shanghai will continue to create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, rule of law-based and international, help enterprises to invest and develop better, and achieve greater development in win-win cooperation.

Schumer and his delegation thanked Shanghai for the warm reception and were impressed by this vibrant, modern, and international metropolis. They also exchanged views on promoting economic and trade exchanges and other issues.

They stated that the US values the US-China relationship and does not seek to decouple from or conflict with China. The visit to China aims to promote candid, in-depth, constructive and effective dialogue and exchanges, enhance mutual understanding, promote the resolution of differences and concerns, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and ensure that the development of US-China relations benefits both countries and the world.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     