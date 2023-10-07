4-year-old girl still missing, but search continues

A 4-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday is still yet to be found, with the search still underway. Teams are continuing efforts, while the 72-hour search period closes.

Two hydrologists from the Shanghai Maritime University have collaborated with the police and participated in a meeting on Saturday, to guide the search for the 4-year-old girl, who was reported missing on the beach on Wednesday evening.

Police and rescue teams with drones and thermal cameras have been combing the beach and searching around the coast for days.

The optimal time for rescue is usually 72 hours, and the time is shorter for the waters, experts said.

Ti Gong

The girl's parents went to a police station in Lingang of the Pudong New Area at 6:40pm on Wednesday to report their daughter missing.

The father said he took the girl surnamed Huang to play in the sand, about 20 meters away from the seawater. Then he went to get his cellphone, leaving the girl on the beach for a little over 10 minutes. The girl was missing when he returned.

The girl's disappearance has caught great attention, with many people expressing their concern and blaming the father for his negligence. Some online posts claimed the man is the stepfather, and had already lost the girl once.

Police said on Saturday that the online posts are rumors, clarifying the man is the girl's bilogical father and she hadn't been missing before.