﻿
News / Metro

Cultural exchanges and artistic innovation key to common prosperity

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Artists from China and the United States stressed the importance of cultural exchanges and artistic innovation at a conference at Space 185 in the Shanghai Bund Art Center.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-10-07       0
Cultural exchanges and artistic innovation key to common prosperity
Ti Gong

Peggy Blood, artist professor at Savannah State University in the US, delivers a speech at Space 185, the Shanghai Bund Art Center.

Artists from China and the United States stressed the importance of cultural exchanges and artistic innovation at a conference at Space 185 in the Shanghai Bund Art Center.

Peggy Blood, an artist professor at Savannah State University in the US, said renaissance arts through the Civil Rights Movement and elements from traditional Chinese culture had inspired her artistic innovations. She added that cultural exchanges can promote the common prosperity of Chinese and Western cultures.

Prof. Blood, who has been working in the field of higher education for more than 40 years, is a professional artist and has served as the director of the Confucius Institute at Savannah State University. She has been dedicated in promoting intercultural communication in the fields of art and education. Her works are being exhibited at the Shanghai Harmony Art Gallery.

Chinese artists Chen Biao and He Deming agreed with her ideas and stressed that it was crucial for China to enhance cultural exchanges and artistic innovation.

Cultural exchanges and artistic innovation key to common prosperity
Ti Gong

Artists from China and the US visit an exhibition at Space 185.

The event was co-organized by the Shanghai Bund Art Center and Shanghai East Reading Club to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The center is a comprehensive platform being developed by Shanghai International Commodity Auction Co to integrate functions including art data center, index release, exhibition, appreciation, academic exchanges, auction and salons. It aims to become a "name card" of Shanghai as an international cultural metropolis.

Space 185, in a 120-year-old building at 185 Sichuan Road M., 400 meters from the historic Bund waterfront, is the first contemporary art space open to the public of the under-construction Bund Art Center. The space will offer top artists important exhibitions and related activities with academic and market influence in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     