Shanghai solicits public ideas for warning labels of sugary drinks

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:24 UTC+8, 2023-10-09
The Shanghai Health Commission plans to implement a three-color labeling system for sugary drinks, raising awareness of the harms of excessive sugar consumption.
The Shanghai Health Commission announced the design and installation standards of health labels for sugary drinks, promoting a healthy diet and public awareness of the harm excessive sugar.

The commission is asking for public comment on the city government's official WeChat account Shanghai Fabu by October 31.

People can also leave comments through e-mail at shspc@wsjkw.sh.gov.cn.

The signs use three different color warnings, bilingual alerts and pictures.

Red shows "Excessive added sugars, contributing to cavities and obesity and recommends limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages." Orange shows that "the Chinese Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting added sugar intake to less than 25 grams per day." Green advises residents to "Eat smart, and choose wisely."

The labels are used in both online and offline venues, including supermarkets, restaurants, milk tea stores, cafes, vending machines and digital menus. They are required to be easily visible.

According to Chinese dietary guidelines, "sugary drinks" means those with added sugar during manufacturing, with a sugar content over 5 percent.

Sugary drinks can increase the risk of obesity and relevant diseases such as diabetes, fatty liver, decayed teeth and cardiovascular diseases.

The Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention started trials of such labels in the city's 159 supermarkets and convenience stores in August.

Officials said the purpose is to study the sales volumes of sugary drinks before and after installation of the labels. They are also conducting surveys among residents regarding their understanding of the harm of sugary drinks, drinking habits, while asking for comments about the labels.

A store named Jeffry's epicerie in Jing'an District is one of the stores conducting the trial.

A salesperson said the sales of sugary drinks didn't show a big difference after installing the health labels on the drink shelf. However, some consumers in the store hailed the policy and checked the sugar content of the drinks after seeing the labels.

A woman surnamed Zhu said she never carefully checked the sugar content on the drink packaging before. "After seeing these labels, I started to check the sugar content before choosing the drinks. Too much sugar is bad for the health. Such education and awareness in daily life is good," she added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
