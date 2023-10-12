﻿
Metro Line 2 adds two late trains from Hongqiao transport hub

From this week, Shanghai Metro Line 2 will add two trains on Sundays to serve passengers arriving in Shanghai late via Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport.
Starting this week, Shanghai Metro Line 2 will add two trains every Sunday to serve passengers arriving in Shanghai late via Hongqiao Railway Station and Hongqiao International Airport, the city's metro operator Shentong Group announced on Thursday.

The two trains will depart from the Hongqiao Railway Station stop at 11:45pm and 12am, respectively, on Sundays.

They will only stop at Hongqiao Airport T2, Songhong Road, Zhongshan Park, Jing'an Temple, People's Square, Century Avenue and Longyang Road stations. The trains will only pick up passengers at the railway station and airport stops, while the other stations will only allow passengers to get off.

The operator reminded that as the added trains run so late, other metro lines will have stopped operation by then and there won't be trains available for transfer.

The new operation plan for Metro Line 2 is expected to further facilitate passengers arriving in the city late via the Hongqiao transportation hub.

Currently, Metro Line 10 has extra trains on Fridays and Saturdays that extends its operation hours until midnight.

The new operation plan for Shanghai's Metro Line 2 on Sundays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
