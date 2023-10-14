Renowned musicians dazzle at outdoor concert as Arts Festival kicks off

The China Shanghai International Arts Festival Orchestra gave their debut concert on Saturday evening at the Shanghai Exhibition Center's fountain square.

Curtain rises on the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF), which is running through November 15 with over 400 performances and art exhibitions on offer.

The CSIAF Orchestra gave their debut concert on Saturday evening under the baton of conductor Christoph Eschenbach at the Shanghai Exhibition Center's fountain square. The gala concert served as one of the three opening performances of this year's festival.



Renowned Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu and Russian violinist Maxim Vengerov joined the performance.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

