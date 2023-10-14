Renowned musicians dazzle at outdoor concert as Arts Festival kicks off

Curtain rises on the 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival (CSIAF), which is running through November 15 with over 400 performances and art exhibitions on offer.
The CSIAF Orchestra gave their debut concert on Saturday evening under the baton of conductor Christoph Eschenbach at the Shanghai Exhibition Center's fountain square. The gala concert served as one of the three opening performances of this year's festival.
Renowned Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu and Russian violinist Maxim Vengerov joined the performance.
Nearly 3,000 people enjoy a feast of sight and sound that blended music with architecture at the fountain square of the Shanghai Exhibition Center on Saturday night.
It was the first time for the Shanghai Exhibition Center in downtown Jing'an District to host a large-scale outdoor concert.
The 83-year-old conductor Christoph Eschenbach, in his fifth appearance on the China Shanghai International Arts Festival stage, has left a profound memory with Shanghai audiences.
Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu performs at the show.
Russian violinist Maxim Vengerov (left) delivers an encore of "Butterfly Lovers" for the Shanghai audience.
Audiences enjoy the concert.
