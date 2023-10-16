Shanghai Party Secretary meet international entrepreneurs attending IBLAC

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining on Saturday met with Jacob Wallenberg, the former chairman of the International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai and chairman of Investor AB, as well as Roland Busch, the chairman, president and CEO of Siemens AG, Peter Voser, the chairman of ABB Group, Hubertus von Baumbach, chair of Board of Managing Directors and CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim, Robert Ford, the chairman and CEO of Abbott Laboratories, and Michel Doukeris, the global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev, all of whom attended the 35th IBLAC.

Chen welcomed the international entrepreneurs to Shanghai and thanked them for their positive contributions to Shanghai's urban development and the success of the IBLAC.

He introduced Shanghai's situation in terms of opening up, scientific and technological innovation, and urban transformation and upgrading. He said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China outlined the grand blueprint for Chinese-style modernization, which includes modernization with a large population, common prosperity for all people, coordination between material and spiritual civilization, harmonious coexistence between man and nature and the pursuit of peaceful development.

As the economic center of China and the frontline window of reform and opening up, Shanghai will unwaveringly deepen high-level reform and opening up, fully promote high-quality development, and strive to make the people live a good life.

Investor AB, Siemens, ABB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbott Laboratories and Anheuser-Busch InBev are leading companies and innovative enterprises in their respective industries. Their development concepts and core businesses are compatible with Shanghai's functional positioning and industrial development direction.

They are welcome to seize opportunities for market upgrading, industrial upgrading and consumption upgrading, further increase investment in Shanghai, optimize business layout, and enhance the level of headquarters capabilities.

They should comply with the development trends of industrial greening, intelligence, and integration, focus on key areas such as high-end manufacturing, professional services, and biomedicine, as well as the construction of Shanghai as an international consumer center city, continuously expand the space for cooperation, create new growth points, put more new products, new technologies, and innovation research and development, and manufacturing in Shanghai, jointly incubate and cultivate a batch of promising and competitive innovative enterprises, to help form a good industrial ecology.

Shanghai will spare no effort to create a top-notch market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international business environment, accelerate the construction of a regulatory system that adapts to high-level opening up, and support global companies to achieve faster and better sustainable development in Shanghai.

Chen said that maintaining the long-term, stable and predictable development environment and policy measures are very important for the city's own development and for global enterprises' continued investment and deepening of roots.

The city will fully rely on open exchange platforms such as the IBLAC, strengthen normalized and institutionalized communication and connection, timely understand the thoughts, hopes and needs of enterprises, identify breakthrough points for reform and opening up, focus on innovation in policies and deepen cooperation.

Entrepreneurs are welcome to share their advanced experiences and practices from their respective professional perspectives and international perspectives, and actively make suggestions for Shanghai's high-quality development and modernization construction.

Wallenberg, Busch, Voser, Baumbach, Ford and Doukeris are looking forward to the 35th IBLAC. They respectively introduced their business development in Shanghai and future strategic planning, and discussed their ideas and suggestions on seizing Chinese-style modernization opportunities, helping urban green and low-carbon transformation, expanding business cooperation areas, and optimizing research and development and production layouts.

They said that the development of enterprises in China and Shanghai cannot be separated from a good business environment and precise and efficient service support. They are pleased to share their experiences through the advisory council, deepen cooperation consensus, and achieve win-win development.

They are full of confidence in China's and Shanghai's development, will fully rely on Shanghai's leadership role in a modern international metropolis, and continue to increase investment in Shanghai, combine their own advantages with Shanghai's industrial advantages, innovation advantages, talent resources advantages, and institutional supply advantages, upgrade the level of cooperation in key areas, actively expand new cooperation areas, and better help the construction of Shanghai as an international economic, financial, trade, shipping, and technology innovation center.