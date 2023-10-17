Party Secretary Chen encourages international investment and innovation

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining separately met with Hiroji Nagai, chairman of Nomura Holdings, and Jürgen Tinggren, chairman of the Board of Directors of Beckart Group

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining separately met with Hiroji Nagai, chairman of Nomura Holdings, and Jürgen Tinggren, chairman of the Board of Directors of Beckart Group, both of whom attended the 35th International Business Leaders' Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai.

Chen expressed his gratitude for the wisdom and contributions brought by the international entrepreneurs attending the conference. He stated that Shanghai is currently deepening the construction of the "Five Centers" and strengthening the "Four Functions" while striving for high-quality development.

As the economic center and forefront window of China's reform and opening up, Shanghai features openness as the most distinct character and competitive advantage, and its door will only become wider open. The government will constantly optimize the business environment towards greater marketization, legalization, and internationalization, provide efficient services while carefully listening to the suggestions of enterprises, and support the development of global firms in Shanghai with clear and actionable policies.

Nomura Holdings is welcomed to bring its advanced technology and expertise to Shanghai, to deeply participate in the construction of the Shanghai international financial center, and to develop more innovative products and professional services, assisting in the growth and expansion of innovative and high-growth companies.

Meanwhile, the Beckart Group is also invited to seize the opportunities for intelligent, green and integrated development in the industry, to bring more new products, technologies, projects and models to Shanghai, and to work together to build a model of urban green, low-carbon transformation.

Both Nagai and Tinggren warmly congratulated the success of the 35th IBLAC. Nagai expressed his confidence in China's future development and his company's commitment to the Chinese market. He will continue to increase his investment in Shanghai while sharing international advanced experiences, providing financial support for innovative enterprises and emerging industries, and contributing more to the construction of the Shanghai international financial center.

Tinggren expressed his admiration for Shanghai's significant achievements of development, determined to further focus on the Chinese and Shanghai markets, seize the opportunities for urban green and low-carbon transformation, concentrate on key regions and industrial sectors to jointly promote more innovative technologies and projects, and work together to create a more iconic sustainable development model.