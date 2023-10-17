﻿
News / Metro

Dove exhibition features art from children in China, Singapore and Malta

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
More than 100 paintings by children are showing at the China Art Museum in Shanghai to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Soong Ching Ling.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-10-17       0
Dove exhibition features art from children in China, Singapore and Malta
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor takes photos of children's paintings on display at the China Art Museum in Shanghai.

More than 100 paintings by children from China, Singapore and Malta are on display at the China Art Museum in Shanghai to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Soong Ching Ling, Honorary President of the People's Republic of China, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative.

Upholding Soong's philosophy of "giving children the best," the Peace Dove Cup Cultural and Art Exchange Activities is in its second edition, organized by the Shanghai management committee of Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching Ling cultural relics; the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation; and some other parties. It was aimed at promoting closer, deeper and more comprehensive humanistic exchanges between China, Singapore and Malta.

Dove exhibition features art from children in China, Singapore and Malta
Dong Jun / SHINE

Children are honored for the creativity and visions for the future.

Using the theme of "Science, Green and Future," the event welcomed more than 1,700 paintings submitted by children from the three countries as well as 210 created by artificial intelligence. More than 100 were awarded prizes for their creative ideas and beautiful visions for the future world.

The exhibition will run through November 7 before moving to Singapore and Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou Province, China.

Dove exhibition features art from children in China, Singapore and Malta
Dong Jun / SHINE

The exhibition will move to Singapore and Guiyang, capital city of Guizhou Province, China.

If you go:

Date: through November 7

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6pm

Venue: China Art Museum 中华艺术宫

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区上南路205号

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Pudong New Area
Pudong
China Art Museum
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     