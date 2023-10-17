Dove exhibition features art from children in China, Singapore and Malta

More than 100 paintings by children are showing at the China Art Museum in Shanghai to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Soong Ching Ling.

Dong Jun / SHINE

More than 100 paintings by children from China, Singapore and Malta are on display at the China Art Museum in Shanghai to commemorate the 130th anniversary of the birth of Soong Ching Ling, Honorary President of the People's Republic of China, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative.

Upholding Soong's philosophy of "giving children the best," the Peace Dove Cup Cultural and Art Exchange Activities is in its second edition, organized by the Shanghai management committee of Sun Yat-sen and Soong Ching Ling cultural relics; the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation; and some other parties. It was aimed at promoting closer, deeper and more comprehensive humanistic exchanges between China, Singapore and Malta.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Using the theme of "Science, Green and Future," the event welcomed more than 1,700 paintings submitted by children from the three countries as well as 210 created by artificial intelligence. More than 100 were awarded prizes for their creative ideas and beautiful visions for the future world.

The exhibition will run through November 7 before moving to Singapore and Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou Province, China.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Date: through November 7

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6pm

Venue: China Art Museum 中华艺术宫

Address: 205 Shangnan Rd, Pudong New Area 浦东新区上南路205号

Admission: Free