Jinshan continues high-quality development and upgrade

Shanghai's industrial suburb of Jinshan is saying good riddance to smokestack industries in its continuous industrial transformation and upgrade, according to a city press conference held on Tuesday.

Jinshan District, in the southwest wing of Shanghai, is widely considered by locals as a synonym for the petrochemical industry as it is home to Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, a major petrochemical complex with a total area of 9.4 square kilometers.

Since its establishment in 1972, the petrochemical industry has boomed in Jinshan, creating a whole industrial chain. It has brought prosperity, yet also pollution, so its transformation has been put high on the local government agenda.

Since 2015, the district has gotten rid of 225 polluting petrochemical companies, which helped save 77,872 tons of standard coal and clear 2.14 square kilometers of land for renewal.

The district has also worked to promote emerging industries, especially the four new industrial clusters -- new materials, smart manufacturing, life science and information technology -- with the industrial output value of industrial enterprises above the designated size accounting for 79.6 percent of the district's total.