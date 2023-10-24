﻿
News / Metro

Delta region releases 20 new tourist routes, celebrating it's revolutionary past

Culture and tourism authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region have released 20 new travel routes for tourists, offering a unique look at the city's revolutionary history.
Ti Gong

The Sanshan Assembly Hall in Shanghai

Culture and tourism authorities in the Yangtze River Delta region jointly released 20 recommended travel routes on Tuesday, providing autumn tour options and opportunities to learn local history.

The region has abundant revolutionary cultural heritage, and these routes cover important sites related with the birth of the Communist Party of China and Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Some scenic attractions and villages in the region are also included. Among these routes, eight are trans-provincial.

The joint release is a vivid demonstration of efforts to boost culture and tourism integration in the region, officials said.

Ti Gong

The former residence of Chairman Mao Zedong in Shanghai

Some stops

Shanghai:

The Former editorial department of the periodical La Juenesse, known as New Youth; the former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China; Pudong Development Exhibition Hall; China Securities Museum; birthplace of the National Anthem; Sanshan Assembly Hall

Zhejiang:

Red Boat on Nanhu Lake; Nanhu Revolutionary Memorial; Ningbo Workers' Movement Memorial

Jiangsu:

Suzhou Revolution Museum; Maoshan New Fourth Army Memorial; Huaihai Battle Memorial

Anhui:

Huainan New Workers' Cultural Palace; Former Site of New Fourth Army Headquarters

﻿
﻿
