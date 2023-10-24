Expats offer valuable insights for enhancing China's global image ahead of CIIE

At a round-table event organized by the club "Shanghai Through Our Eyes", expats provided valuable advice on how to improve China's international image ahead of CIIE.

The club "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" organized a round-table event today, where government officials and expats were invited to discuss new strategies for presenting China to the world in a more engaging and informative manner, especially for the coming China International Import Expo.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Expats from different countries like Serbia, Hungary, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea contributed valuable insights. They recommended creating content that transcends language barriers and resonates with people from various backgrounds. This might involve using multimedia, multilingual information, and interactive experiences.

Participants also emphasized the significance of highlighting personal connections and experiences. They pointed out that international events like CIIE are great opportunities to showcase China's opening-up image.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

A PhD student from Fudan University, Filip Filipovic, expressed his excitement for seeing new events coming up in Shanghai, and encouraged students to use this opportunity to volunteer at CIIE and other events.

"I think students in Shanghai should use this opportunity to be volunteers at CIIE and other events. That's can be an opportunity for them to see the world and China," Filipovic said.