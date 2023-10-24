﻿
News / Metro

Expats offer valuable insights for enhancing China's global image ahead of CIIE

﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
At a round-table event organized by the club "Shanghai Through Our Eyes", expats provided valuable advice on how to improve China's international image ahead of CIIE.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  18:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

The club "Shanghai Through Our Eyes" organized a round-table event today, where government officials and expats were invited to discuss new strategies for presenting China to the world in a more engaging and informative manner, especially for the coming China International Import Expo.

Expats offer valuable insights for enhancing China's global image ahead of CIIE
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Expats discussed the importance of culture in building international bridges.

Expats from different countries like Serbia, Hungary, Denmark, Japan, and South Korea contributed valuable insights. They recommended creating content that transcends language barriers and resonates with people from various backgrounds. This might involve using multimedia, multilingual information, and interactive experiences.

Participants also emphasized the significance of highlighting personal connections and experiences. They pointed out that international events like CIIE are great opportunities to showcase China's opening-up image.

Expats offer valuable insights for enhancing China's global image ahead of CIIE
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Filip Filipovic, a Phd student from Fudan University, expressed his excitement for seeing new events coming up in Shanghai, and encouraged students to use this opportunity to volunteer at CIIE and other events.

A PhD student from Fudan University, Filip Filipovic, expressed his excitement for seeing new events coming up in Shanghai, and encouraged students to use this opportunity to volunteer at CIIE and other events.

"I think students in Shanghai should use this opportunity to be volunteers at CIIE and other events. That's can be an opportunity for them to see the world and China," Filipovic said.

Expats offer valuable insights for enhancing China's global image ahead of CIIE
Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Participants of the event take a photo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Fudan University
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     