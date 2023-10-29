﻿
News / Metro

A unique 'gift' for consumer goods firms in Jing'an

Consumer goods companies based in Jing'an received a "special gift package" from the district ahead of the Double 11 shopping festival.
Ahead of the Double 11 shopping festival, international consumer goods companies received a gift from Shanghai's top-tier retail area of Jing'an District.

The gift, given by the district's market watchdog and Jing'ansi Subdistrict, is a service package that includes policy consultations, solutions to common consumer complaints, and campaign promotion tips, to alert businesses to potential risks and help them better serve customers.

L'Oreal, Gucci, Burberry, and other industry titans with regional headquarters or offices in the Jing'ansi area received the gift.

The Double 11 shopping festival, which began in 2009 and normally lasts until mid-November, has grown to become one of China's largest shopping festivals.

The overall volume of transactions on Alibaba's e-commerce platform Tmall during the 2021 Double 11 shopping festival was 540.3 billion yuan (US$73.8 billion). JD.com received 349.1 billion yuan in total orders.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
