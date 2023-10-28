Raising public awareness of cybersecurity

A monthlong promotion campaign against cyberspace irregularities was launched in Qingpu District on Friday.

Ti Gong

The campaign will center on the crackdown against Internet rumors, Internet frauds, Internet violations and the protection of adolescent web surfers, Qingpu's cybersecurity authorities said.

A total of 16 videos on these themes will be screened on major Internet platforms during the month to raise public awareness of cybersecurity, and residents are encouraged to tip off authorities to irregularities.

"We call on all netizens to actively refute rumors on the Internet and tip off unhealthy information to authorities, and raise awareness of fake information and wrongdoings on cyberspace to jointly create and safeguard a good Internet ecosystem," said Yu Minxiao, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of Shanghai, at the launch ceremony.

Safeguarding cybersecurity involves massive participation from the public, while cyber platforms are required to fulfill their social responsibility, officials noted.