﻿
News / Metro

Raising public awareness of cybersecurity

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
A monthlong promotion campaign against cyberspace irregularities was launched in Qingpu District on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-28       0
Raising public awareness of cybersecurity
Ti Gong

Officials visit an exhibition on cybersecurity.

A monthlong promotion campaign against cyberspace irregularities was launched in Qingpu District on Friday.

The campaign will center on the crackdown against Internet rumors, Internet frauds, Internet violations and the protection of adolescent web surfers, Qingpu's cybersecurity authorities said.

A total of 16 videos on these themes will be screened on major Internet platforms during the month to raise public awareness of cybersecurity, and residents are encouraged to tip off authorities to irregularities.

"We call on all netizens to actively refute rumors on the Internet and tip off unhealthy information to authorities, and raise awareness of fake information and wrongdoings on cyberspace to jointly create and safeguard a good Internet ecosystem," said Yu Minxiao, deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of Shanghai, at the launch ceremony.

Safeguarding cybersecurity involves massive participation from the public, while cyber platforms are required to fulfill their social responsibility, officials noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     