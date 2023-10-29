﻿
Visitors perk up at coffee and food carnival

Dozens of boutique coffee shops, street food vendors, snacks and beverage pop-up shops have been brought together for a colorful weekend coffee themed event.
Coffee lovers take a close look at the specialty coffee drinks being made in the competition.

Dozens of boutique coffee shops, street food vendors, snacks and beverage pop-up shops have been brought together for a colorful weekend coffee themed event.

The Shanghai Coffee & Food Carnival runs from October 28 to 30 at the downtown Shanghai Exhibition Center. It hosts leading coffee chain stores and specialty coffee vendors, as well as dairy companies, and has a range of activities through three days.

The sixth "Bright Diary" Shanghai Coffee Master Cup also wrapped up with a total of 30 contestants joining the final competition.

The competition has been helping promote a vocational standard and also ensure a sufficient talent pool for the booming demand for baristas to meet the ever rising demand for coffee.

The competition draws dozens of contestants.

Representatives selected from local educational institutions, high schools and vocational schools showed off their coffee skills in a friendly match.

Top baristas, coffee shop owners and coffee traders also discussed the latest industry trends.

Shanghai leads the country with the largest number of around 8,500 coffee shops of various size and tastes, according to a latest study by Meituan and CBN Data.

The event is guided by Shanghai General Trade Union, Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, as well as the Youth League Shanghai. It is also supported by industry associations and institutions including the Coffee Specially Committee of the Shanghai Technician Association and the Shanghai Teacher's Union.

Coffee lovers embrace the sunny weather and a wide rage of outdoor activities at the coffee carnival event.

Also during the event, a forum discussion on Sunday heard dozens of speakers shedding light on the latest development of coffee culture in the city.

The city's coffee shops have becoming even more densely located in central business districts and downtown community neighborhoods in recent years, according to Yuan Hao, a sociology professor at Shanghai University.

Coffee priced between 21 yuan (US$2.9) and 30 yuan has been growing at the fastest pace and are most welcomed by consumers, according to Chai Rui, chief analyst at Meituan's industry development division.

New flavors such as tea and fruit are finding ways to become integrated with coffee to offer a fresh taste, and shoppers are now seeking fresh, natural and high value for their daily drinks, she added.

The outdoor event is popular.

Event info:

Date: October 28 to 30

Opening Hours: 9am-10pm

Address: W1 Hall, Shanghai Exhibition Centre

No.1000, Yan'an Road M, Jing'an District

上海展览中心西一馆

静安区延安中路1000号

Admission: Free

Food and Drink tickets available on site

