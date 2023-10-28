Up, up and away with flights to San Francisco

China Eastern Airlines will resume its route between Pudong Airport and San Francisco with two flights per week on Fridays and Sundays starting from Sunday.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, in the winter and spring season, the number of direct passenger flights between China and the US are expected to increase from the current 48 flights per week to 70. This will facilitate the personnel and economic and trade exchanges between the two countries.

The resumed MU589/MU590 flights will use B777 large wide-body passenger aircraft.

On the airlines' official site, the price of Sunday's flight is 11,806 yuan (US$1,627) for economy class.

The outbound flight MU589 takes off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 2:20pm every Friday and Sunday and arrives in San Francisco at 10:30am.

The return flight MU590 takes off from San Francisco at 1pm and arrives in Shanghai at 5:30pm.

The arrival and departure times in North America will be adjusted according to their winter time changes.

Currently, China Eastern Airlines operates two China-US routes between Shanghai and New York, Shanghai and Los Angeles.

There are two flights per week from Shanghai to New York on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three flights per week from Shanghai to Los Angeles on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

In addition, China Eastern Airlines will gradually resume and add a number of international routes.

Starting from October 31, China Eastern Airlines will resume its Shanghai Pudong-Brisbane route with seven flights per week.