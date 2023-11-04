Taiwan entrepreneurs increasingly confident in investing in mainland

Experts and entrepreneurs told a forum on Friday that they are optimistic about more active exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait.

The Cross-Strait Nongovernmental Talk was the fourth of its kind organized by the Shanghai Cross-Strait Nongovernmental Exchange and Development Research Society.

"Statistics have shown strong internal impetus in cross-Strait trade, and there is a huge space for expanding and upgrading," said Gao Meiqin, director of the organization.

According to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, cross-Strait trade increased from US$145.37 billion to US$319.68 billion between 2010 and 2022, while in the first nine months of this year, it stood at US$195.06 billion.

There are about 19,100 Taiwan-invested enterprises in Shanghai with contracts of more than US$46.1 billion.

Zhang Xiuquan, the Taiwan Chambers of Commerce's chief representative on the mainland, said that in the first half of the year, the number of Taiwanese investments on the mainland increased by 29.1 percent, and the actual use of Taiwanese investment increased by 13.7 percent year-on-year.

"It indicates that entrepreneurs from Taiwan are increasingly confident in taking root in the mainland," he said.

"We hope to seek more investment opportunities on the mainland, and jointly explore the global market while promoting cross-Strait economic and trade exchanges and integrated development."