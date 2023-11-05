﻿
News / Metro

Art festival shed lights on artists, community collaboration

One of the most popular community art festivals in Shanghai was staged over the weekend at Dongming Park in the Pudong New Area.
Ti Gong

Adults and children attend the annual art festival of Dongming Community over the weekend.

The annual festival features a market area, stage performances, a camping zone, games area, and an exhibition zone, offering a diverse array of activities for residents and visitors alike.

One of the highlights is the "Dongming Art+" initiative, which brought artists into the Dongming Community to collaborate with residents on various art projects. It was curated by Shanghai University's Public Art Cooperation Center (PACC).

The collaborative effort aimed to tap into local cultural resources and explore creative ways to express the community's aspirations for a better quality of life, according to the center. Most of the artistic creations of artists and residents are on display at an exhibition of the festival.

Ti Gong

Lanterns jointly created by children and artists from Shanghai University's Public Art Cooperation Center.

Among the exhibits, the "Community Evolution" themed project invited young residents to work with young artists to imagine how their community could evolve.

Their imaginative creations, including unique pumpkin houses, treetop houses and mushroom forests, were turned into life-sized lanterns and became the centerpiece of the festival.

Another highlight was the "Thousand Lights Awakening" interactive light and shadow show, which offered a visual feast to the residents.

The "Dongming Art+" initiative, set against the backdrop of the ongoing Shanghai Urban Space Art Season, provides a platform for artists and residents to work together, fostering a sense of community and creativity, according to the center.

Ti Gong

An art installation jointly created by artists and children of the Dongming Community.

