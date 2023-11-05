﻿
News / Metro

Putuo aims to turn exhibits into products

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Putuo District launched its "CIIE Season" at Global Harbor over the weekend with popular products from the China International Import Expo.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  17:31 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Putuo aims to turn exhibits into products
Ti Gong

The Oceania Pavilion at Global Harbor.

Putuo District launched its "CIIE Season" at Global Harbor over the weekend with popular products from the China International Import Expo.

The initiative aims to turn more CIIE exhibits to products and innovative services to citizens' experiences, the district government said.

Over the past five years, the district has exhibited and sold CIIE products mainly at the Global Harbor and Yuexing Furnishing malls. This year, both malls have introduced more CIIE.

Global Harbor, known as the biggest mall in downtown, has gathered a selection of imported products that made their debuts in Shanghai or China.

The mall has unveiled "Global Harbor Town" on the rooftop terrace, which will become a permanent platform to display and promote imported products from the CIIE. The new attraction is also expected to further boost the city's nightlife economy.

To date, Putuo has introduced more than 80 domestic and international brands' first stores.

With the launch of the "CIIE Season," additional new brands, stores and products will be available to citizens and tourists, the district government said.

Diamond brand "z diamond" and US bedding brand Tempur unveiled their new products at the launch ceremony of the season.

Tempur makes its debut at the CIIE this year. It has created a green exhibition stand with NASA technology for 'space sleep pods' to showcase the future of smart sleep to consumers.

Putuo aims to turn exhibits into products
Ti Gong

Some popular CIIE products are on sale at the Global Harbor.

Following the Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Iran Pavilion, the Oceania Pavilion and the Greece Pavilion have opened as year-round pavilions selling CIIE products at the Global Harbor. Exotic ambiance, diverse performances and vibrant nightlife activities will be held at the mall during the season.

"Oceania's products need the vast Chinese market, and the CIIE creates opportunities for us," said David Falanitule, a representative of the Oceania Pavilion.

As a highlight, the Belt and Road cultural exhibition has started during the event.

The exhibition on the 5th floor of the Global Harbor, presents the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past decade.

A pavilion of Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region launched a provincial pavilion at the Global Harbor for business, industry and cultural exchanges between Ningxia and Shanghai.

A bazaar also made its debut at the mall, showcasing a variety of specialty products and cultural tourism offerings from Ningxia.

Putuo aims to turn exhibits into products
Ti Gong

A Belt and Road cultural exhibition is open to the public free at Global Harbor during the CIIE.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Global Harbor
China International Import Expo
Belt and Road Initiative
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     