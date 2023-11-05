Putuo aims to turn exhibits into products

Putuo District launched its "CIIE Season" at Global Harbor over the weekend with popular products from the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

The initiative aims to turn more CIIE exhibits to products and innovative services to citizens' experiences, the district government said.

Over the past five years, the district has exhibited and sold CIIE products mainly at the Global Harbor and Yuexing Furnishing malls. This year, both malls have introduced more CIIE.

Global Harbor, known as the biggest mall in downtown, has gathered a selection of imported products that made their debuts in Shanghai or China.

The mall has unveiled "Global Harbor Town" on the rooftop terrace, which will become a permanent platform to display and promote imported products from the CIIE. The new attraction is also expected to further boost the city's nightlife economy.

To date, Putuo has introduced more than 80 domestic and international brands' first stores.

With the launch of the "CIIE Season," additional new brands, stores and products will be available to citizens and tourists, the district government said.

Diamond brand "z diamond" and US bedding brand Tempur unveiled their new products at the launch ceremony of the season.

Tempur makes its debut at the CIIE this year. It has created a green exhibition stand with NASA technology for 'space sleep pods' to showcase the future of smart sleep to consumers.

Ti Gong

Following the Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Iran Pavilion, the Oceania Pavilion and the Greece Pavilion have opened as year-round pavilions selling CIIE products at the Global Harbor. Exotic ambiance, diverse performances and vibrant nightlife activities will be held at the mall during the season.

"Oceania's products need the vast Chinese market, and the CIIE creates opportunities for us," said David Falanitule, a representative of the Oceania Pavilion.

As a highlight, the Belt and Road cultural exhibition has started during the event.

The exhibition on the 5th floor of the Global Harbor, presents the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past decade.

A pavilion of Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region launched a provincial pavilion at the Global Harbor for business, industry and cultural exchanges between Ningxia and Shanghai.

A bazaar also made its debut at the mall, showcasing a variety of specialty products and cultural tourism offerings from Ningxia.