News / Metro

Shanghai: City of the Future – A reel glimpse into tomorrow's wonders

SHINE
  18:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-05       0
Discover Shanghai's limitless horizons! Dive into the heart of the city's spirit and innovation with 'Shanghai: City of the Future.'
As the 6th China International Import Expo opens on November 5, Shanghai introduced its new urban identity through a city image booklet and corresponding short film titled 'Shanghai: City of the Future.'

Produced by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, the multimedia project showcased the city's spirit and development to a global audience.

Reflecting the theme of 'Chinese-style Modernization,' the project highlighted Shanghai's progressive approach and potential for the future.

Shanghai represents boundless imagination about the future and turning ideals into reality. The booklet and short film offer a diverse and rich visual experience, providing a glimpse into Shanghai through various lenses.

The project, initiated through the IP SHANGHAI platform and international accounts, attracted talented young photographers and foreign photographers to capture Shanghai's charm from unique perspectives.

From over 10,000 photos, nearly 200 stunning images and videos were selected, painting a vivid picture of Shanghai's high-quality development and the real-life experiences of its people.

Vibrant scenes depict the city's inclusive nature, embracing diverse cultures and experiences.

From the grandeur of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek to the comprehensive efforts of its five "new cities"; from significant achievements in technology and industries to the warmth of everyday life; from dynamic technological innovations and industrial upgrades to exciting cultural, tourism, and sports events; from the rich traditional heritage to high-level international exchanges – the focus remains on the themes of "openness," "innovation," and "inclusiveness."

These values were reflected in the city's achievements across various fields, underlining its journey towards global recognition. The unveiling of 'Shanghai: City of the Future' demonstrates its steady progress toward becoming a global metropolis in the socialist international community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Huangpu River
Huangpu
China International Import Expo
Suzhou Creek
CIIE
