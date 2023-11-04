﻿
City's intelligent transportation platform now available in English

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  16:51 UTC+8, 2023-11-04       0
All traffic and travel information as well as services for getting to the National Exhibition and Convention Center are available for foreigners in English.
Ti Gong

The QR code for entering the homepage of the CIIE service zone.

All traffic and travel information as well as services for getting to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the annual China International Import Expo, which will run from tomorrow to November 10, are available in English on Suishenxing, the city's intelligent transportation platform.

Users can scan the below QR code to enter the English homepage of the CIIE service zone, search "随申行" via WeChat's mini-program to enter the page, or download the "随申行" app.

Ti Gong

Suishenxing now has an English channel.

Ti Gong

The homepage of the English version of Suishenxing.

After entering the homepage, they can switch to the English version by clicking the "English" button on right side of the top.

Ti Gong

The Suishenxing platform includes multiple functions to serve CIIE attendees.

Users can view the entry and exit information, which includes Metro lines, buses, shuttles to hotels, as well as parking reservations, through the app.

In addition, the platform can also show inside information of the exhibition hall such as the location of restaurants.

Ti Gong

People can make travel plans on Suishenxing.

Suishenxing was launched with in-city travel capabilities such as public transportation, taxi hailing and smart parking. It was first put into use in October last year, running on Shanghai's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology. And it has been gradually expending and optimizing its services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Follow Us

