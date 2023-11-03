﻿
News / Metro

Courts in nine cities pledge additional support for scientific innovation

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0
The nine cities' courts, alongside the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor signed an agreement to further support scientific innovation, on Friday.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  21:57 UTC+8, 2023-11-03       0

Courts in the nine cities along the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor signed an agreement on Friday to support scientific innovation.

It was based on a suggestion, launched by the Supreme People's Court in recent years, focusing on better judicial service for the integrated development of the zone.

The relevant implementation details, with 14 measures, have been worked out by the courts of Shanghai, Zhejiang Province's Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua and Huzhou, Jiangsu Province's Suzhou, and Anhui Province's Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

"The high-quality development of the G60 corridor cannot be achieved without judicial safeguard," said Jia Yu, director of the Shanghai High People's Court.

The document shows that specific windows for convenient cross-regional litigation will be established in the nine cities for scientific innovation enterprises.

These courts will enhance cooperation in the fight against finance-related crimes, investigation, evidence collection, talent exchange and legal publicity. They will also share information about dishonest civil debtors.

In turn, the meeting for judicial collaboration will be convened by the courts every year. More discussions will be held for the novel, difficult and complex cases to ensure the uniformity of judgements in the region.

On Tuesday, the procuratorates from the nine cities also signed an agreement for regional safety, a better business environment and talent training and gathering. A research base and a protection center for intellectual property in the G60 corridor were unveiled.

The nine cities, included in the G60 corridor, representing just one-24th of China's population and one-120th of its land area, have contributed a remarkable one-15th of the nation's GDP, one-eighth of high-tech enterprises, and one-fifth of companies listed on the sci-tech innovation board, known as the STAR Market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     