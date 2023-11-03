Courts in nine cities pledge additional support for scientific innovation

The nine cities' courts, alongside the G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor signed an agreement to further support scientific innovation, on Friday.

It was based on a suggestion, launched by the Supreme People's Court in recent years, focusing on better judicial service for the integrated development of the zone.

The relevant implementation details, with 14 measures, have been worked out by the courts of Shanghai, Zhejiang Province's Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua and Huzhou, Jiangsu Province's Suzhou, and Anhui Province's Xuancheng, Wuhu and Hefei.

"The high-quality development of the G60 corridor cannot be achieved without judicial safeguard," said Jia Yu, director of the Shanghai High People's Court.

The document shows that specific windows for convenient cross-regional litigation will be established in the nine cities for scientific innovation enterprises.

These courts will enhance cooperation in the fight against finance-related crimes, investigation, evidence collection, talent exchange and legal publicity. They will also share information about dishonest civil debtors.

In turn, the meeting for judicial collaboration will be convened by the courts every year. More discussions will be held for the novel, difficult and complex cases to ensure the uniformity of judgements in the region.

On Tuesday, the procuratorates from the nine cities also signed an agreement for regional safety, a better business environment and talent training and gathering. A research base and a protection center for intellectual property in the G60 corridor were unveiled.

The nine cities, included in the G60 corridor, representing just one-24th of China's population and one-120th of its land area, have contributed a remarkable one-15th of the nation's GDP, one-eighth of high-tech enterprises, and one-fifth of companies listed on the sci-tech innovation board, known as the STAR Market.