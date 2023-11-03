﻿
Traffic restrictions to apply in Shanghai during CIIE

﻿ Zhu Yuting
﻿ Li Yi
Zhu Yuting Li Yi
  21:43 UTC+8, 2023-11-03
Traffic restrictions will be implemented in certain areas of Shanghai on November 4 and 5 for the China International Import Expo.
Traffic restrictions will be implemented in certain areas of Shanghai on November 4 and 5 for the China International Import Expo.

From 5pm to 9pm on November 4, the section surrounded by Daming Road, Changzhi Road, Dongchangzhi Road, Lushun Road, Dongdaming Road, Nanxun Road and Huangpu Road, will be closed to traffic and pedestrians.

During the same period, the section surrounded by Nansuzhou Road, Zhongshan No.1 Road E., Yan'an Road E. and Sichuan Road M., will only be open to pedestrians.

Waibaibu Bridge will be closed, while Zhapu Road Bridge and Sichuan Road Bridge will only be open to pedestrians.

Section of Yan'an Road between Zhejiang Road M. and Sichuan Road M. will also be closed to vehicles.

The Yan'an Road E. Tunnel will also be closed to motor vehicles.

From 5pm to 7:30pm on November 4, the south side of Yan'an Elevated Road (from the on-ramp of Hongxu Road to the off-ramp of Jiangxi Road) will be closed to vehicles. From 7:30pm to 9:30pm, the north side will be closed to motor vehicles to use, as will the Yan'an Road E. Exit of the Bund Tunnel.

On November 5, from 7:30am to 10:30am, the north line of Yan'an Road E. Tunnel will be closed to motor vehicles.

At the same time, motor vehicles will also be prohibited from passing on the north side of Yan'an Elevated Road (from Jiangxi Road ramp to S20 Outer Ring Road), the north side of G50 (from S20 Outer Ring Road to Jiamin Elevated Road), and the east side of Jiamin Elevated Road (from G50 to Jianhong Elevated Road).

The section of Huaxiang Road from Shenlan Road to Suhong Road will only be open to pedestrians. The section surrounded by Zhuguang Road, Yinggang Road E., Laigang Road and Songze Avenue will be blocked.

Personnel and vehicles with event permits can use the roads during those times, the police said.

In addition, the exits of East Nanjing Road Metro Station on Line 2 and 10, and Yuyuan Garden Station on Line 14 will be closed from 5pm until closing time on November 4. The exits of East Xujing Metro Station on Line 2 from the opening time to 2pm on November 5.

Metro trains will skip those stations during the period.

Along with the traffic bans, the Huangpu River Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed all day on November 4.

Moreover, the Dongjin and Taigong ferry line will also suspend service from 4pm to 7pm.

Source: SHINE
