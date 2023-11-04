Police officers ensure smooth running of CIIE

With the countdown to the 6th China International Import Expo underway, a team of young policemen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center have been busy.

With the countdown to the 6th China International Import Expo underway, a team of young policemen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District have been busy.

The police station at the center is the smallest in Shanghai, as its jurisdiction only covers 0.98 square kilometers. But its security duty is by no means tiny.

The team of seven members is making all-out effort to create solid security for the event.

They patrol every corner of the center as well as reception hotels, catering venues and office buildings nearby to eliminate any potential safety hazards, help attendees find lost items, and handle emergencies as quickly as they can to ensure the success of the expo.

On 10am on a recent day, Xia Weikai, a policeman at the station, found a fire extinguisher had some problems during a patrol at the Food and Agricultural Products Hall.

"The hydraulic pressure is abnormally low, please change it," Xia reminded workers. "Patrolling is our most important duty as exhibitors have began to display their items."

He also reminded workers to keep their safety helmets worn all the time and stop smoking in halls.

Xia also distributed contact cards so people can get help if they encounter difficulties.

"It is quite normal that our steps amount to 20,000 daily," said Xia. "More walk means less hazards."

Zhang Mingrui, another team member, added: "Whenever attendees or audience members lose their important items, they come to us for help."

Over the past five CIIE, the team had found numerous lost items such as mobile phones and ID cards.

Although it is the 6th CIIE, Mei Jun, director of the station, said staffers of the station view every one as their first with a refined approach.

"A warm and safe environment is our target and we try hard to help participants if they need it," said Mei.

A "one-click" service enabling participants and audience members of the expo to seek help with a simple click via equipment at the center has been launched for the first time. The information will be delivered to the information center of the police station automatically and immediately.

After receiving the information, officers can go directly to the location.