HP infection responsible for over 40 percent of stomach cancer in China

Awareness and prevention take precedent among an increasing prevalence of HP infections, accounting for over 40 percent of stomach cancers in China.

The infection of Helicobacter pylori, or HP, is responsible for over 40 percent of stomach cancer cases in China. The prevalence of HP infection among Chinese individuals is about 56 percent and the family-based infection rate is 71 percent, according to the nation's first white paper on HP infection prevention and control in China.

China currently faces a heavy burden of stomach cancer, accounting for the 4th leading incidence and third leading deaths among all cancers. The deaths caused by stomach cancer accounts for 12.4 percent of all cancer related illnesses.

HP infection occurs when bacteria infects the stomach. This usually happens during childhood. It is a common risk factor for stomach ulcers, gastritis and stomach cancer.

The white paper said it's important to receive proper diagnosis and treatment on HP infection and eradicating therapy. "Whenever being detected with HP infection, it is encouraged to receive eradicating treatment in a timely manner," the white paper said.

According to medical experts, HP eradication is the most important and first-line measure for stomach cancer prevention and control. It can reduce the risk of stomach cancer by 52 percent.

Compared with traditional medications, more innovative medicines are available with less side effects and better eradication effects. Some innovative medicines will be shown at this year's China International Import Expo.

Pharmaceutical company Takeda announced to bring its vonoprazan fumarate tablet to this year's CIIE, after its new application for HP eradication indication was received by the Chinese authority. The company expressed strong appreciation to the CIIE, which has greatly boosted its introduction of new drugs to China.