A night out with insects at the Natural History Museum

  17:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
A "Night at the Museum" insect exhibition at the Shanghai Natural History Museum featured over 450 Shanghai specimens and interactive VR and AR experiences.
The Shanghai Natural History Museum has hosted an insect-themed event.

As the latest "Night at the Museum" event, it offered 16 insect-themed activities. An insect exhibition displayed around 450 specimens found in Shanghai and interactive VR and AR experiences to "capture insects in urban spaces."

A report on Shanghai's insects was also released. Local residents and workers contributed 3,090 insects to the study.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A young boy is captivated by an insect installation

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A ChatGPT drawing of butterflies done by a girl

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A woman in a VR headset tries to find insects.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Butterfly specimens were popular among children.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Special latte.

