A night out with insects at the Natural History Museum
17:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-06 0
A "Night at the Museum" insect exhibition at the Shanghai Natural History Museum featured over 450 Shanghai specimens and interactive VR and AR experiences.
17:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-06 0
The Shanghai Natural History Museum has hosted an insect-themed event.
As the latest "Night at the Museum" event, it offered 16 insect-themed activities. An insect exhibition displayed around 450 specimens found in Shanghai and interactive VR and AR experiences to "capture insects in urban spaces."
A report on Shanghai's insects was also released. Local residents and workers contributed 3,090 insects to the study.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
Source: SHINE Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports