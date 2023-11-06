Jing'an Hotel's ground is open to the public
The historic Jing'an Hotel will demolish its walls and open its grounds to the public.
The Spanish-style structure on 370 Huashan Road was originally built as high-end apartments in the 1920s and 1930s before being converted to a hotel in 1977.
Currently, a major facelift is underway.
The latest news is another attempt by the Jing'ansi Subdistrict to increase green space. It now has 232,801 square meters of green area, with a green coverage of 24.5 percent.