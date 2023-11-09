WLA High School League expanding overseas

The WLA High School League held its first session during the sixth World Laureates Forum, and is expanding its overseas footprint in only its second year after being established.

The WLA High School League held its first plenary session during the sixth World Laureates Forum, putting it high on the agenda to absorb top international middle schools in 2024.

The league was set up last year during the fifth World Laureates Forum, with the aim to provide young minds access to top scientists.

It currently comprises 12 top middle schools in China, including Shanghai High School, Shenzhen Middle School, and the High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China.

Feng Zhigang, president of Shanghai High School, is the chairman of the league.

Over the past year, the league has held an array of events that have brought Nobel laureates to meet students on local campuses.