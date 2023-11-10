﻿
News / Metro

Designated international hospitals give full support for CIIE emergencies

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
Local international hospitals designated for the health service of the China International Import Expo have fulfilled their task through profound preparation and high-end service.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:14 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

Local international hospitals designated for the health service of the China International Import Expo have fulfilled their task through profound preparation and high-end service.

Shanghai United Family Hospital said its emergency room received three patients from the CIIE, including an Australian patient.

The 69-year-old male patient was diagnosed with pneumonia and infection with the type A flu and was hospitalized on Tuesday. He was discharged on Friday after treatment, the hospital said.

The other two patients were Chinese and had cold-like symptoms for which they received medication.

Designated international hospitals give full support for CIIE emergencies
Ti Gong

The special clinic for CIIE patients at Jiahui International Hospital, the only international hospital serving the CIIE for all six events so far.

As the nearest hospital to the CIIE, Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital which specializes in cardiovascular disease, made preparations and introduced a 24-hour stand-by mechanism for health emergencies from the CIIE.

Officials from Jiahui International Hospital said Jiahui Health had been deeply involved in the CIIE, as it was the only international hospital serving the expo for all six events so far.

In addition to being a designated hospital, Jiahui also participated in this year's event as a professional client and has reached several agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies and facilities to build it into a high-end intelligent hospital and an innovative international platform by introducing advanced products, technologies, and theories.

"We are building a comprehensive hospital with medical practice, education, research and development. Through cooperation with GE HealthCare, we want to perfect a new model of smart hospitals with a highly instrumented, interconnected, perceptive, and intelligent environment, while the agreement with IASO Bio is to boost our CAR-T cell immunotherapy for blood disease patients and reach collaboration with Novartis China can enhance innovative medicine introduction and whole-health management," said Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Novartis
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     