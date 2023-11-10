Designated international hospitals give full support for CIIE emergencies

Local international hospitals designated for the health service of the China International Import Expo have fulfilled their task through profound preparation and high-end service.

Shanghai United Family Hospital said its emergency room received three patients from the CIIE, including an Australian patient.

The 69-year-old male patient was diagnosed with pneumonia and infection with the type A flu and was hospitalized on Tuesday. He was discharged on Friday after treatment, the hospital said.

The other two patients were Chinese and had cold-like symptoms for which they received medication.

Ti Gong

As the nearest hospital to the CIIE, Shanghai DeltaHealth Hospital which specializes in cardiovascular disease, made preparations and introduced a 24-hour stand-by mechanism for health emergencies from the CIIE.

Officials from Jiahui International Hospital said Jiahui Health had been deeply involved in the CIIE, as it was the only international hospital serving the expo for all six events so far.

In addition to being a designated hospital, Jiahui also participated in this year's event as a professional client and has reached several agreements with leading pharmaceutical companies and facilities to build it into a high-end intelligent hospital and an innovative international platform by introducing advanced products, technologies, and theories.

"We are building a comprehensive hospital with medical practice, education, research and development. Through cooperation with GE HealthCare, we want to perfect a new model of smart hospitals with a highly instrumented, interconnected, perceptive, and intelligent environment, while the agreement with IASO Bio is to boost our CAR-T cell immunotherapy for blood disease patients and reach collaboration with Novartis China can enhance innovative medicine introduction and whole-health management," said Ge Feng, CEO of Jiahui Health.