Establishment of UNESCO IISTEM in Shanghai approved

The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris has approved the establishment of the UNESCO International Institute for STEM Education (UNESCO IISTEM) in Shanghai.

The decision marks the first time a UNESCO Category 1 Institute has found a home in China. The new center is seen as a crucial step in addressing global challenges posed by the new technological revolution and accelerating the achievement of the 2030 education goals.

Huai Jinpeng, head of the Chinese delegation and Minister of Education, remarked that the decision reflects the visionary and collaborative spirit of UNESCO member states.

The international STEM education institute is the tenth Category 1 center established by UNESCO globally and the first of its kind outside of Europe and the Americas.