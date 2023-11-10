Shanghai, Zunyi raise the curtain on 'red tourism' routes

As 100 Shanghai tourists boarded a chartered flight from Shanghai to Zunyi, Guizhou Province, the cities kicked off a series of "red tourism" routes on Friday.

With 100 Shanghai tourists boarding a chartered flight from Shanghai to Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the two cities kicked off a series of tourism activities with 10 "red tourism" routes released on Friday.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, while Zunyi is known for the Zunyi Conference, which is regarded as a crucial turning point of the Long March, leading to the ultimate success of the Chinese revolution.

A ceremony was held at the former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District.

The 10 routes not only take people to iconic revolutionary sites in both cities, but also string together tourist attractions and cultural venues and enable people to experience the ecological beauty and the charm of rustic villages, cultural and tourism authorities of Shanghai and Zunyi said.

The routes will also take people to enjoy splendid autumn scenery featuring ginkgo trees, read about Guizhou's baijiu culture, and experience local folk culture and traditions.

Shanghai will join hands with other revolutionary tourist destinations such as Jinggangshan, the cradle of the Chinese revolution, in Jiangxi Province, and Xibaipo Village, which once served as the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, in Hebei Province, to develop a series of "red" tourism products, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

Some routes:

Route 1: Zunyi Conference and Revolutionary Historical Sites – Zunyi Red Army Street – Chishui Waterfall – Tucheng Ancient Town – Yelang Valley – Kala Village – the karst landscape of Libo County – Xijiang's ethnic Miao community



Route 2: Wujiang Village International Tourism Resort – Zunyi Conference and Revolutionary Historical Sites – Zunyi Red Army Street – Loushan Pass Battlefield – Wumeng Prairie – Tuole Ginkgo Village – Wanfeng Lake – Qingyan Ancient Town

Route 3: The former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China – the former site of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China – Xintiandi – Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial – Waibaidu Bridge – the Bund – Xinchang Ancient Town – Yuyuan Garden