﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai, Zunyi raise the curtain on 'red tourism' routes

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0
As 100 Shanghai tourists boarded a chartered flight from Shanghai to Zunyi, Guizhou Province, the cities kicked off a series of "red tourism" routes on Friday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:15 UTC+8, 2023-11-10       0

With 100 Shanghai tourists boarding a chartered flight from Shanghai to Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, the two cities kicked off a series of tourism activities with 10 "red tourism" routes released on Friday.

Shanghai is the birthplace of the Communist Party of China, while Zunyi is known for the Zunyi Conference, which is regarded as a crucial turning point of the Long March, leading to the ultimate success of the Chinese revolution.

A ceremony was held at the former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District.

The 10 routes not only take people to iconic revolutionary sites in both cities, but also string together tourist attractions and cultural venues and enable people to experience the ecological beauty and the charm of rustic villages, cultural and tourism authorities of Shanghai and Zunyi said.

Shanghai, Zunyi raise the curtain on 'red tourism' routes
Ti Gong

Tourist representatives receive souvenirs.

The routes will also take people to enjoy splendid autumn scenery featuring ginkgo trees, read about Guizhou's baijiu culture, and experience local folk culture and traditions.

Shanghai will join hands with other revolutionary tourist destinations such as Jinggangshan, the cradle of the Chinese revolution, in Jiangxi Province, and Xibaipo Village, which once served as the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, in Hebei Province, to develop a series of "red" tourism products, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

Some routes:

Route 1: Zunyi Conference and Revolutionary Historical Sites – Zunyi Red Army Street – Chishui Waterfall – Tucheng Ancient Town – Yelang Valley – Kala Village – the karst landscape of Libo County – Xijiang's ethnic Miao community

Route 2: Wujiang Village International Tourism Resort – Zunyi Conference and Revolutionary Historical Sites – Zunyi Red Army Street – Loushan Pass Battlefield – Wumeng Prairie – Tuole Ginkgo Village – Wanfeng Lake – Qingyan Ancient Town

Route 3: The former site of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China – the former site of the Second National Congress of the Communist Party of China – Xintiandi – Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial – Waibaidu Bridge – the Bund – Xinchang Ancient Town – Yuyuan Garden

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Waibaidu Bridge
Huangpu
Xintiandi
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     