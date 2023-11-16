﻿
Cellist claims AI cannot replace musicians

Well-known cellist Wang Jian shared his musical experience and personal views during the "Face to Face with Masters" event at the AI Tower.
Ti Gong

Renowned cellist Wang Jian shares his musical journey and personal insights at Shanghai AI Tower.

Shanghai residents enjoyed classical music in the midst of AI companies at the AI Tower on Wednesday.

Cellist Wang Jian shared his experience and personal views with the audience and online viewers during the "Face to Face with Masters" event.

Wang detailed his musical journey that was inspired by his father's discovery of Beethoven's "Fifth Symphony" in rural China.

The gathering showed an enthusiasm for classical works like Bach's "Cello Suite No. 1" and Dvořák's "Cello Concerto," featuring a warrior battling a storm.

Ti Gong

The AI Tower on the West Bund waterfront is home to leading tech companies.

Wang stressed that classical music is a dynamic fusion of cultures that preserves its core while changing, rather than a "conservative fortress." He maintained that the genuine emotions found in classical music strengthen the inner strength and enrich lives.

"AI, despite its advanced learning capabilities, cannot replace human musicians due to a lack of true emotion and creative thinking," Wang said.

The AI Tower is home to leading domestic and international digital companies such as Microsoft Research Asia, Huawei, Alibaba and United Imaging, as well as startups like Yitu and United Imaging. The plan is to create a "vertical AI industrial chain" for research, study, production and applications.

The "Face-to-Face with Masters" sessions has four themes this year. According to Xuhui District's civilization office, which is in charge of organizing the events, the goal is to introduce a variety of comprehensive aesthetic education courses to the community.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
