City to retain the vibrant colors of autumn leaves

Shanghai's urban landscape is once again adorned with one of its most enchanting and aesthetically pleasing autumnal vistas.

The city's greenery authority announced on Thursday that 41 streets will retain the fallen leaves to create a brilliant seasonal spectacle.

According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, visitors to Xinhua and Hunan roads in Changning District, Guijiang and Tianlin roads in Xuhui District, Sinan Road in Huangpu District, Julu and Yuncheng roads in Jing'an District, and Biyun and Rushan roads in the Pudong New Area will enjoy the golden canopies above and vibrant foliage below.

Plane, maple, and gingko are just a few of the tree species that line these streets.

The foliage scenery will remain from Friday until mid-December.

Cleaning schedules will be adjusted. According to the bureau, the number of falling leaves will be managed, and rubbish will be cleared to provide the most beautiful view.

The falling leaves will not impede traffic flow, the bureau said.

On rainy and hazy days, or ahead of public events, fallen leaves will be collected to ensure pedestrian safety.