Huangpu fair highlights water protection

A science fair aimed at raising public awareness of water protection has been held along the Huangpu River.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The science fair.

A science fair aimed at raising public awareness of water protection has been held along the Huangpu River.

The fair, organized by the Shanghai Natural History Museum, featured 10 stalls at the Huangpu waterfront in the Shanghai Expo Park on Saturday.

The Shanghai Aquatic Wildlife Conservation and Research Center showed off the country's efforts in protecting rare species in the Yangtze River; the Shanghai Academy of Environmental Sciences demonstrated key technologies used to clean the Suzhou Creek; and Shanghai Engineering Design Institute Group displayed how a sponge city works.

There were also two lectures, explaining how water gets from our river to the tap and the introduction of common aquatic species in the city's waterways.

During a bird observation event, participators followed an expert to sight winged inhabitants along the Huangpu River, such as the spotted dove, herring gull and night heron.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

How water is purified.

Ti Gong

Spot the bird.

