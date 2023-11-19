Combination of culture and medical treatment an emerging trend

The 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo has witnessed the cultural empowerment of the health industry.

The 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo has witnessed the cultural empowerment of the health industry with a health care plan initiated, cooperation agreements signed, and the in-depth combination of the two industries brainstormed over the weekend.

The combination of culture and medical treatment has become an emerging trend, bringing new opportunities into the development of big health industry, heard the summit, focusing on the blend of culture and medical treatment industries.

During the summit, hosted by Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association, a health-care action plan targeting the city's culture industry was initiated, which will introduce medical treatment resources into cultural enterprises.

A number of cooperation agreements between health care digital platforms, science and technology companies and the Cultural and Medical Expert Committee were signed. They cover strategic cooperation on resource sharing and empowerment in culture, technology, medical treatment and media fields.

New opportunities and development trends in culture and health industries were brainstormed during the summit.

Qiao Ying, director of the publicity department of Shanghai Mental Health Center, talked about how cultural and creative products raise public awareness of mental health, promote health knowledge and serve as a platform linking doctors and patients.

The health center has teamed up with the Shanghai Museum to launch a series of cultural and creative products illustrated with "No. 600 Wanping Road S.," the address of the center.

These include mooncakes, bags, and clothing among others.

"In the past, No. 600 used to be a closed place and the old generation had some prejudice and misunderstanding on it," said Qiao.

"However, it is actually a place where diagnosis on quite a number of issues from marriage problems to insomnia and emotion is provided. It is not just a hospital, but where people seek solutions on their health problems.

"These cultural and creative products, starting with mooncakes in 2021, is not a single product, but a science popularization channel to spread mental health knowledge among the public in a way that is pretty close to people's life."

Culture is a way convey medical health knowledge and reshapes doctor-patient relationship, experts said.

By scanning the QR code on these cultural and creative products, people are able to obtain health knowledge via digital means, which is new method of combing cultural and creative and medical industries, they noted.