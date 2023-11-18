Eyeing the opportunities of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, Qingpu District unveiled its latest cultural projects and development.

Wang Yongting

Eyeing the opportunities of the 4th Yangtze River Delta International Cultural Industries Expo, Qingpu District unveiled its latest cultural projects and development.

The district, which houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue of the recently concluded import expo, is actively promoting its cultural strength and showcasing Jiangnan (the region south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) flavor to guests from home and abroad.

The district's Xujing and Zhaoxiang towns shared their history and culture, advantage of geographic locations, cultural industry development and renewal cases of ancient towns and architectural heritage during an event focusing on the spillover effect of the expo.

Wang Yongting

Hemu Village, about 5 minutes drive from Bailian Outlet Plaza of Qingpu, is now a wanghong (online sensation) destination thanks to the Hemu Shuijie Street (meaning waterfront street) project.

An activity inviting people to come with friends and family members to sip stove-boiled tea and taste local snacks is being held on the street.

"People can slow down their pace, take a break, sip a cup of hot tea and enjoy a moment of tranquility with their beloved ones here, which can drive off the winter chill," said Guo Huiqing, deputy director of the Qingpu District Administration of Culture and Tourism.

The street along Xujing River features a typical idyllic lifestyle with Jiangnan-style residences and several ancient bridges that bear silent witness to history.

Ti Gong

After two years of renewal efforts, the project now has a riverfront platform and a track, offering an ideal retreat for urban dwellers.

More than 10 teahouse, minsu (Chinese version of B&B), restaurants and cafe form a boutique industry cluster along the river, making the street a more alluring destination for residents and tourists.

A variety of festivals and activities such as paddy field music and camping festivals, and hanfu (traditional Han-style clothing) and cheongsam shows are regular programs at Hemu Village.

Ti Gong

Panlong Tiandi in Xujing Town has been lit up with 10 illuminations, installations and immersive projects with the staging of the "LUMIÈRES SHANGHAI," a light art festival running through January.

It is a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town that opened in April, which has emerged as a popular destination among locals and tourists.

With a history dating back more than 1,000 years to the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618), Panlong Town is one of 32 historical protected zones in Shanghai.

In Panlong Tiandi, different lifestyle activities such as a Chinese-style canal cruise and paddling are on offer.