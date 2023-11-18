Fun sports day for workers enriches lives

Aside the beautiful Yuandang Lake, employees from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone enjoyed a fun sports day on Friday afternoon.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Qingpu District Health Carnival for Employees, hosted by Qingpu District General Trade Union, was held at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden). A total of 16 teams from the district, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province spent a pleasant afternoon together despite the chill.

Ti Gong

As a warm-up, staffers from workers' cultural palaces of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan wowed audience with sports performances such as fancy rope jumping and aerobics shows.

During the competition, team members vied in five sports which required them to accomplish a number of tasks such as balancing an inflated balloon on a ring and carrying it to the terminal together. Weimao Electronic, an electronic company registered in Qingpu District, took the crown.

Ti Gong

A variety of fun activities was held at the same time, featuring displays of intangible cultural heritage and craftsmanship, a quiz, and services from model workers.

Employees also showed off their art talent on stage during the event.

The carnival aimed to promote sports among mass employees and encourage them to actively participate in various sports activities, lifting their sense of fulfillment, happiness and belonging, said officials with Qingpu District General Trade Union.

Ti Gong

A series of fun activities encouraging workers to get involved in sports and enrich their leisure life have already been conducted in the district this year, according to Ma Meijun, director of Qingpu District General Trade Union.

"The purpose is to encourage them to enhance exercise and enrich their spiritual and cultural life," she said. "We also prepared the display of traditional Chinese culture and the craftsmanship of model workers."

The event is expected to be further expanded next year with themes varying in different seasons, according to Ma.