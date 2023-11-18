﻿
News / Metro

Fun sports day for workers enriches lives

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
Aside the beautiful Yuandang Lake, employees from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone enjoyed a fun sports day on Friday afternoon.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
Fun sports day for workers enriches lives
Ti Gong

Enjoying Frisbee throwing in the warm weather.

Aside the beautiful Yuandang Lake, employees from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone enjoyed a fun sports day on Friday afternoon.

The 2023 Qingpu District Health Carnival for Employees, hosted by Qingpu District General Trade Union, was held at Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden). A total of 16 teams from the district, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province spent a pleasant afternoon together despite the chill.

Fun sports day for workers enriches lives
Ti Gong

A real test of balance and cooperation.

As a warm-up, staffers from workers' cultural palaces of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan wowed audience with sports performances such as fancy rope jumping and aerobics shows.

During the competition, team members vied in five sports which required them to accomplish a number of tasks such as balancing an inflated balloon on a ring and carrying it to the terminal together. Weimao Electronic, an electronic company registered in Qingpu District, took the crown.

Fun sports day for workers enriches lives
Ti Gong

An exploration of traditional craft.

A variety of fun activities was held at the same time, featuring displays of intangible cultural heritage and craftsmanship, a quiz, and services from model workers.

Employees also showed off their art talent on stage during the event.

The carnival aimed to promote sports among mass employees and encourage them to actively participate in various sports activities, lifting their sense of fulfillment, happiness and belonging, said officials with Qingpu District General Trade Union.

Fun sports day for workers enriches lives
Ti Gong

A team in action.

A series of fun activities encouraging workers to get involved in sports and enrich their leisure life have already been conducted in the district this year, according to Ma Meijun, director of Qingpu District General Trade Union.

"The purpose is to encourage them to enhance exercise and enrich their spiritual and cultural life," she said. "We also prepared the display of traditional Chinese culture and the craftsmanship of model workers."

The event is expected to be further expanded next year with themes varying in different seasons, according to Ma.

Fun sports day for workers enriches lives
Ti Gong

A stall at the bazaar attracts interest.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     