Health program logo competition open to locals and expats

A local health authority is in search of a logo for the nation's first full-media provincial health education program.

Chinese and expatriates are welcome to submit ideas.

The program will use TV, radio, newspapers and new media to promote health education, health care and knowledge of disease prevention and control.

The authority is soliciting designs for a logo from the public. The five competitors entering the final will receive 2,000 yuan (US$278), and the final winner 10,000 yuan.

Participants should send their design to zhuqiong@setv.sh.cn by 8pm on December 15. The e-mail should contain both the logo and a simple explanation of the design.