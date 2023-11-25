﻿
News / Metro

Expats enjoy fun and relaxed blood donation session

Nearly 100 expatriates from 20 countries donated 24 liters of whole blood and 5 units of platelet at the Shanghai Blood Center during the "Guardian Angles" Community Blood Drive.
Ti Gong

Nearly 100 expatriates living in Shanghai donated blood in a community blood drive on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Donors are from some 20 countries.

Nearly 100 expatriates from some 20 countries donated 24 liters of whole blood and 5 units of platelet at the Shanghai Blood Center during the "Guardian Angles" Community Blood Drive on Saturday.

Organized by Shanghai Blood Center, the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and Bloodline, an NGO, the initiative has been active for a number of years.

It aims to promote blood donation among expatriates living in Shanghai in a happy and relaxed environment while providing love and help to people in the city.

Ti Gong

A donor and her children take pictures with volunteers dressed up as Star Wars warriors.

Among the donors, there were foreign students, international school teachers, businessmen and professionals in fields like art, finance, medicine, catering and IT. They came with friends, colleagues and families.

Some expatriates also brought their children to the event to promote the spirit of charity to their younger generation.

Volunteers from home and abroad also brought food and drinks they made by themselves, gave performances and engaged in Cosplay.

Officials from Shanghai Blood Center said the drive is an activity combining charity, art and family. They want to promote a theory that blood donation is a happy and lovely issue, and encourage more people to roll up their sleeves to give donations.

Ti Gong

Volunteers give performance during the event.

﻿
