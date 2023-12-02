Center to boost intellectual property rights

A center designed to ramp up intellectual property protection in the integrated circuit industry has been unveiled.

A center designed to ramp up intellectual property protection in the integrated circuit industry has been unveiled as part of Shanghai's latest efforts to boost IP protection in its three pillar industries.

The Shanghai Pilot Industry Intellectual Property Operation and Promotion Center on Integrated Circuit was officially launched at the 2023 Shanghai Integrated Circuit Intellectual Property Finance Annual Conference on Friday.

Co-launched by the Shanghai Intellectual Property Administration and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, the center comprises of a team of experts. It offers an array of services such as financing and legal consultation so as to ensure intellectual property protection on an entire industry chain.

At the conference, seven experts were assigned as the first of the center's expert pool. They included Yu Xinmiao, head of Shanghai International College of Intellectual Property of Tongji University and Yang Jiejing, head of the law department of UNISOC.

To ensure better development of the city's three pillar industries - artificial intelligence, biomedicine and integrated circuit - Shanghai has committed to building intellectual property operation and promotions centers for each of them.

An integrated circuit for biomedicine was established in October this year.