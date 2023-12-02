CNS's first offline expatriate service station now in Huacao

City News Service and Huacao Town in Minhang District signed a strategic cooperation agreement on Saturday to better serve expatriates in Shanghai.

The aim is to create a more expatriate-friendly society, with foreigners' wider and closer integration into local government affairs and community life.

Huacao, located near the Hongqiao traffic hub, has 13 international communities with more than 9,000 expatriates from nearly 80 countries.

It has international schools, hospitals, nursing homes for the elderly, and special apartments for talented personnel, as well as various facilities for high-end and convenient living. Its newly established Huacao International Community Center offers consultations, foreign-related services, leisure and education.

City News Service (CNS) is a news and service platform supported by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and run by Shanghai Daily. It offers local information and life guides to help expats better adjust to and navigate city life.

Under the cooperation, Huacao is CNS's first offline service station. It will release and update latest policies and information to foreigners and organize events and courses for foreigners to learn Chinese culture. It will also collect expatriates' comments and demands on government issues and policies, and serve as a bridge between expatriates and the authorities.

"Shanghai is the city with the largest number of foreigners and largest number of regional headquarters of international companies in China," said Ding Bo, vice director of Shanghai United Media Group, publisher of Shanghai Daily.

"Huacao is a typical example of Shanghai as an international city. How to better serve them and make Shanghai more attractive is an important task.

"We want CNS and Huacao to carry out activities for foreigners, conduct study on foreigners' demands, and expand the friend circle with expatriates to achieve a higher-quality international communication and attract more excellent foreign talents and companies to Shanghai and to Minhang."

Since it was launched on November 8 last year, CNS has had more than 351,000 website views and 100,000-plus registered WeChat followers. Its Japanese version was launched in October.

CNS has access to 13 government affairs platforms such as the entry and exit administration bureau, the customs, and administration of foreign experts affairs for services. Seven other commercial services covering eateries, traffic, house rent, employment and entertainment will be put into use soon. So far, CNS has organized 67 offline events for foreigners.

Tsc Tempest, from Australia and a resident in Huacao, hopes the cooperation can bring more and better communication between foreigners and local government and facilities.

"There is still much room for local government services, such as timely bilingual notification on certain projects, policies and renovations, which can also influence our life as well as feedback if we issue certain questions and inquires," he said

"We hope a better communication mechanism can be established for foreigners to have a better access and understanding to local issues. We also can hope to have better involvement in the process of policy-making by sharing our comments and experiences to help Shanghai become more friendly and international."