Bazaar displays Taicang's intangible cultural heritage

With the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta a priority, tourism exchanges in the region are being increased and improved.
Ti Gong

An expat admires paper lanterns.

With the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta a priority, tourism exchanges in the region are being increased and improved.

On Friday, Shanghai and Taicang, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, signed a number of agreements to deepen cooperation in tourist attraction development, tourist organization and exchanges in the culture and tourism sectors.

Taicang and Shanghai are key tourist source markets for each other, and the deepening of the strategy of Yangtze River Delta region integration is expected to bring their cooperation to a new high, officials said.

Ti Gong

Taicang's intangible cultural heritage takes the spotlight.

Taicang set up a bazaar in Shanghai's iconic Yuyuan Garden scenic area in Huangpu District on Friday, showcasing its intangible cultural heritage and specialty foods.

Three Shanghai-Taicang culture and tourism routes were unveiled, along with coupons and lucky draws.

The city, only an hour's drive from Shanghai, boasts varied tourist attractions such as Taicang Alps Resort, Taicang Shaxi Ancient Town, Tianjing Lake and Taicang Museum.

Ti Gong

Taicang has set up a bazaar in Shanghai's iconic Yuyuan Garden scenic area.

If you go

Trendy Route: Taicang Alps Resort – Taicang Rothenburg Street – Quanjin Equestrian Club

Pastoral Route: Dianzhan Village – Donglin Village – Linefriends Camp Village – Qishierjia Ideal Village

Citywalk Route: Taicang Museum – Taicang Art Gallery – Nanyuan Garden – Xinhua Road Stone Arch Bridge – Former Residence of Wang Xijue, a poet and grand secretary during the Wanli era (1573-1620) – Taicang "Little Red Mansion"

Ti Gong

Children are intrigued.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
