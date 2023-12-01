Tongji Hospital opens international medical service

Shanghai's city-level Tongji Hospital has opened an international medical service department to provide high-end health care for expatriates and Chinese.

The department consists of two parts: the main part at the hospital on Xincun Road in Putuo District, and the branch at Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center in Minhang District.

The main part provides surgery, hospitalization and outpatient services, while the branch offers outpatient, minimally invasive day surgery and health management.

The department has an insurance direct payment business in cooperation with 24 international commercial insurance companies. It also provides multiple language services in Chinese, English, German, French, Korean and Japanese for foreign patients.

Service hour and address:

Main department: Monday to Friday 8am-5pm

Address: 3B, 3rd Floor, No.1 Building of Tongji Hospital (No 389 Xincun Road, Putuo District)

Branch: Monday to Sunday 9am-5pm

Address: Jinqi New Hongqiao Healthy Choice Medical Center, 7th Floor, Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center (No 675 Minbei Road, Minhang Distrct)