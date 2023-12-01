News / Metro

Tongji Hospital opens international medical service

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  09:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
Shanghai's city-level Tongji Hospital has opened an international medical service department to provide high-end health care for expatriates and Chinese.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  09:22 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0

Shanghai's city-level Tongji Hospital has opened an international medical service department to provide high-end health care for expatriates and Chinese.

The department consists of two parts: the main part at the hospital on Xincun Road in Putuo District, and the branch at Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center in Minhang District.

The main part provides surgery, hospitalization and outpatient services, while the branch offers outpatient, minimally invasive day surgery and health management.

The department has an insurance direct payment business in cooperation with 24 international commercial insurance companies. It also provides multiple language services in Chinese, English, German, French, Korean and Japanese for foreign patients.

Service hour and address:

Main department: Monday to Friday 8am-5pm

Address: 3B, 3rd Floor, No.1 Building of Tongji Hospital (No 389 Xincun Road, Putuo District)

Branch: Monday to Sunday 9am-5pm

Address: Jinqi New Hongqiao Healthy Choice Medical Center, 7th Floor, Shanghai New Hongqiao International Medical Center (No 675 Minbei Road, Minhang Distrct)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     