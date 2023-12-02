News / Metro

Haipai culture center showcases best of Zhangyuan

Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
A haipai culture center has been unveiled at the historic Zhangyuan as the very cultural essence of one of Shanghai's best-preserved and most diverse shikumen compounds.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:26 UTC+8, 2023-12-02       0
<i>Haipai</i> culture center showcases best of Zhangyuan
Ti Gong

Zhangyuan is illuminated to celebrate the one-year opening of its western section.

A haipai culture center has been unveiled at the historic Zhangyuan as the very cultural essence of one of Shanghai's best-preserved and most diverse shikumen compounds.

Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, earned its name after Wuxi business tycoon Zhang Shuhe, also known as Chang Su-ho, bought the property and opened it to the public in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden.

With an inexhaustible supply of novelties on offer, like a roller coaster, bike racing and movie screenings, it soon rose to become a popular rendezvous. With the completion of the city's tallest western-style building – Arcadia Hall – in 1893, the garden ushered its heyday which lasted to the early 1900s.

But after Zhang died in 1919, his dream park died with him. The garden area was subdivided and sold to 28 developers.

Though Arcadia Hall, as the garden's signature building, was pulled down, most of others survived the wrecking ball, creating an architectural treasure trove.

The plan to revive Zhangyuan's former glory was launched in 2018. A year ago, the western section was the first to have restoration and renovation completed. With its luxury brands and Instagrammable stores, it became a popular destination.

<i>Haipai</i> culture center showcases best of Zhangyuan
Ti Gong

The haipai culture center.

As a highlight of an array of its first anniversary celebrations, "Arcadia Lab" Haipai (Shanghai-style) Culture Exchange Center officially opened on Friday.

"Arcadia Hall" represents the culmination of Zhangyuan, and its name was adopted to recreate its glamour, according to Jing'an Real Estate Group, which operates Zhangyuan.

The center, at the No.8 Building, showcases Zhangyuan's past and future blueprint, and displays works of Shanghai celebrities such as painter Tang Yun, educator Huang Yanpei and actor Zhao Dan.

Notably, a series of creative products embedded with Zhangyuan elements have been unveiled, and various cultural activities such as exhibitions, salons and performances will be staged at the center on a regular basis.

At the center's launch ceremony, Jing'an Real Estate Group signed strategic cooperation with the Shanghai Museum and Shanghai Dongfang Newspaper Co, assigning them as the first "culture partners" of Zhangyuan. More partners are welcome.

<i>Haipai</i> culture center showcases best of Zhangyuan
Ti Gong

A model of Zhangyuan is on display at the center.

Over the past year, the western section has been reincarnated as a site of fashion, culture and commerce.

Currently, it has 14 renowned international brands, such as the first Maison Sisley in the Asia Pacific region and the first Bay Far store in Asia.

Three of the world's biggest fashion conglomerates - LVMH, Richemont and Kering - have stolen a march on their rivals in securing vantage storefronts in the redevelopment. They are promising displays of luxury goods never before seen on domestic Chinese shelves.

The renovation of the eastern section is still underway. It is set to be completed in 2026, featuring an art museum designed by renown Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, and a boutique hotel renovated from a masterpiece by famed architect Laszlo Hudec – the former site of Gonghui Hospital – in addition to residences, offices and commercial complexes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Maison
Shanghai Museum
Sisley
Kering
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     