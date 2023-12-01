News / Metro

Digital advertising park opens at Shanghai Book City

Shanghai launched a digital advertising park in the office building of Shanghai Book City to help establish the city as a global digital advertising hub.
Ti Gong

Officials unveil the Huangpu Digital Advertising Park at DoBe WE@ Shanghai Book City.

Shanghai launched a digital advertising park in the office building of Shanghai Book City in Huangpu District on Thursday to help establish the city as a global digital advertising hub.

The inaugural "Huangpu Digital Advertising Park" was unveiled at the DoBe WE@ Shanghai Book City. A "Stainless Steel Creative Alliance" was also initiated in the park as a collaborative platform for advertising professionals and enterprises.

Shanghai aims to become the "global capital of digital advertising." The city government has been encouraging technological innovation, international exchanges, standard development, and talent attraction to support its sectors.

The newly unveiled DoBe WE@ Shanghai Book City at 136 Hubei Road was renovated from the former Century Publishing Building.

It is attached to the landmark Shanghai Book City, which reopened in late October after a major facelift. Famous local designer and architect Yu Ting redeveloped the building into an office space for innovation industries. It now houses leading digital advertising companies.

Luo Xiaoxia, chief operations officer of DoBe Group, said the park's opening marks a new phase in incubation and services for the city's advertising industry.

The park will serve as a cultural hub and booster for the advertising industry, offering a platform for international advertising development and exchanges, Luo said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
