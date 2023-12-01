Putuo celebrates 30 years of legendary women's football

The women's football team in Shanghai's Putuo District, which has contributed over 200 players to national teams and clubs, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Friday.

Ti Gong

Since its establishment in 1993 at Jinshajiang Road Primary School, the team has focused on player development and youth training.

The "Putuo Model," an integrated system of sports and education, has produced well-known female football players and helped many young women pursue sports careers.

Famous players include Zhao Lina, former goalkeeper of China's national football team; Yang Lina, a player for Spain's Levante Las Planas club; and Tang Lijia, who helped the national women's football team win the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022.

Coach Qian Hui recalled her initial days as a youth trainer for the team at the celebration. She emphasized the importance of being responsible for the players' families also.

"I wanted them to succeed both in football and in life," she said.

Retired goalkeeper Zhao spoke of her beginnings at the Jinshajiang Road school.

"Without those early years of dedicated practice, I wouldn't have developed the right attitude for training in the national team," she said.

Ti Gong

The school's original training ground has largely improved from the basic dirt fields of the past, she said. After retirement, Zhao has continued her work in promoting young girls' football training.

Putuo has become a national hub for women's football talent development, said Xu Bin, director of Shanghai Sports Bureau.

The Putuo women's football team has won over 100 championships in Shanghai's women's football competitions with numerous players advancing to the Shanghai team and national team, Xu said.

The Putuo Sports Bureau said the district aims to further strengthen youth sports training in the next decade to continue the legacy of the district's women's football.

Putuo's training model, balancing football and academics, has proven effective for player development, according to the bureau.

The model, adopted by other schools including Jinshajiang Road Primary School, Meilong Middle School, and Caoyang No. 2 Middle School, not only addresses academic concerns but also provides a stable training environment for the players, said Gu Weilin, director of the Putuo Sports Bureau.