Leukemia specialist marks 75 years in practice

  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
With students and patients attending, Dr Wang Zhenyi's gift was his students' achievements on the medical frontline and the recoveries of his patients, both at home and abroad.
  21:20 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0

Dr Wang Zhenyi, who is renowned for saving patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia, celebrated 75 years of serving in medical practice and education on Thursday, which was also his 99th birthday.

With the attendance of students and patients from all over the world, Wang said his best birthday gift was his students' achievements on the medical front line and the recoveries of his patients, both at home and abroad.

Wang focused on leukemia research and treatment all his life and is honored as "the father of the induction and differentiation of leukemia cells."

He is a tenured professor at Ruijin Hospital affiliated to the Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Medicine. He has also served as the head of the medical school.

Ti Gong

Wang Zhenyi (second from right) cuts cake with his students to celebrate 75 years of medical practice and education as well as his 99th anniversary on Thursday.

In late 1970s, Wang led his team to develop an all-trans-retinoic acid treatment for APL and then further develop an all-trans-retinoic acid combined with arsenic trioxide therapy for APL, raising the five-year survival of the most deadly leukemia from 10 percent to 94 percent.

Wang's therapy was adopted by doctors overseas with very positive results. In 1994, he won the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Prize, the highest prize in international oncology, thus becoming the first Chinese national to win such an honor in the past century. In 2010, Wang also won China's Highest Science and Technology Prize.

To benefit his patients, Wang did not apply for a patent for his therapy, but shared it selflessly.

In 2015, a letter from a woman from the US reached him. Bernadette Giandomenico, who was a former APL patient, wrote to Wang to express her gratitude after being cured by his therapy.

"I could say 'Thank you' a million times over and I don't believe it would be enough," she wrote in the letter.

Ti Gong

Former APL patient Bernadette Giandomenico thanks Wang for his treatment.

Hundreds and thousands of patients like Giandomenico are being cured by Wang's therapy.

A former member of special troops came to Wang in person on Thursday to thank him.

"My face was covered in tears when Dr Wang said I could stop treatment and was cured," he said. "I have been in a stable condition for the past decade and enjoy a happy life."

In addition to patients, Wang personally had cultivated 33 masters and 22 doctors, some of whom have made extraordinary medical achievements.

Wang said he thanked his team and colleagues and was grateful for the support from the hospital. His current task is to record his clinical expertise and his researches into complicated cases, for medical students.

"I have finished three books and am working on the fourth one," he said.

Ti Gong

Two children of Bernadette Giandomenico, a former APL patient in the US who was cured thanks to Wang's therapy

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
