﻿
News / Metro

50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
Fifty expatriates from 15 countries were honored with the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on Sunday afternoon in recognition of their contributions to the city's development.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-03       0
50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Fifty expatriates from 15 countries are honored with the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on Sunday afternoon.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Wang Yanlin. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Fifty expatriates from 15 countries were honored with the Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award on Sunday afternoon in recognition of their contributions to the city's development.

At the awards ceremony, Kong Fu'an, director-general of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, expressed his gratitude to expatriates, saying that they are much more than witnesses to the city's development, they are in fact important and active participants and contributors.

"Shanghai will keep reforming and opening up, accelerating cooperation and communication to create a better environment for investing, working and living to attract more expatriates," Kong said.

The awarded expatriates, outstanding in various fields ranging from commerce, finance, technology, shipping, health care and culture, are from around the world, namely, Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. But they have one thing in common – Shanghai is their second home.

Alexander Rhys Gregg-Smith, senior vice president and chief executive for marine & offshore division North Asia and China of Bureau Veritas Marine (China) Co Ltd from the UK, said in his speech at the ceremony that the Magnolia award was more than a mere medal or title.

50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Alexander Rhys Gregg-Smith, one of the recipients, speaks at the awards ceremony.

"It is a symbol of the enthusiastic support and warm welcome consistently felt in this truly international megacity," he noted. "It is not just a place of work, it is my spiritual home."

A total of 1,827 expatriates have received the Magnolia Award since its inception in 1989, and the stories of expatriates vary.

Singaporean Linda Painan, who has been in Shanghai for 27 years, regards herself as a part-time entrepreneur, but a full-time volunteer for the non-profit Shanghai Family Life Services Center (The Expatriate Center) that helps foreigners get well accustomed to life in the city.

"I am immensely honored to get this award and it reaffirms that Shanghai is an inclusive city with a focus on community building. It also shows the city's commitment and care toward its foreign expat community," Painan said. "We are foreigners but not outsiders, let's build a home away from home together."

50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Kong Fu'an (second from left), director-general of the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, gives the award to Armenian Poghosyan Astrid from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Another award winner was Poghosyan Astrid, an Armenian violinist and the first non-Chinese management employee in the 140-year history of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Having studied and worked in Shanghai for 14 years, Poghosyan has now become a real China hand, well-versed in Chinese language and culture.

Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and CEO of L'Oréal China, was also among the award winners. Before arriving in Shanghai in 2019, he had developed a deep yearning for China.

"Shanghai can become a powerhouse of 'consumption for good' in China and even the world, and a benchmark for 'international consumption center cities'," Magarbane insisted.

He will take over as chief global growth officer of L'Oréal next year. But "whether I return to Paris or go anywhere in the world, I will continue to support Shanghai, support China, and support everyone on this land," the Frenchman said.

50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
Ti Gong

Fabrice Megarbane, president of L'Oréal North Asia Zone and CEO of L'Oréal China, poses with his medal at the awards ceremony.

The full list of the recipients of 2023 Shanghai Magnolia Silver Award

50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
50 Shanghai expats honored with Magnolia Silver Award
Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     